Brahler was a unit in Ironwood Ridge's backfield both as a junior and a senior. As a junior in 2016, Brahler was the only Nighthawk to rush for over 1,000 yards and also led the team in touchdowns. In Brahler's final season, he led the Nighthawks to an 8-4 record and rushed for 1,910 yards, which was No. 8 in the state and second in Southern Arizona, trailing Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson. Brahler's career at IRHS might've been relatively quiet, but he will go down as one of the best Nighthawks to carry the rock.