Nick Foles’ new book “Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds” debuted at No. 5 on The New York Times nonfiction hardcover list last week.
A few days later, the former Arizona quarterback won the 2018 ESPY for “Best Championship Performance,” leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title.
Believe it, for sure.
So you ask: Where does Foles’ Super Bowl victory and his “Philly Special” touchdown pass — the QB caught a game-changing touchdown on a trick play — rank among former UA athletes and Tucsonans in their pro careers?
Here’s my list of the Super Seven:
1. Kerri Strug delivered an unforgetteable vault to capture the 1996 Olympic gold on an injured ankle.
2. Annika Sorenstam became the only woman in LPGA Tour history to shoot a 59 (13 under par) at the March 2001 Standard Register Ping Open in Phoenix.
3. Steve Kerr buried a last-moment 17-foot jumper in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals to beat the Utah Jazz and win the title for the Chicago Bulls.
4. Jim Furyk won the 2003 U.S. Open, tying a record (8 under par) for the lowest score in the event’s history.
5. Foles caught the “Philly Special” to help the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl, completing 28 of 43 passes for three touchdowns against New England.
6. Sean Elliott swished a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to beat the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference finals, launching the Spurs to the NBA championship.
7. Jennie Finch went 2-0 with two shutouts, allowing just four hits, as Team USA won the 2004 Olympic gold medal by outscoring opponents 51-1.
Waiting list: Sorenstam, again. She played in the PGA Tour’s 2003 Colonial Invitational, the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since 1945. She shot 71-74.