Former Cienega High School baseball player Nick Gonzales last week was selected an ABCA first-team All-American, long considered the top honor in college baseball.
Gonzales, a sophomore at New Mexico State, hit .432 with 16 homers and 80 RBI and has become the leading second baseman in college baseball.
The ABCA — American Baseball Coaches Association — began selecting All-American teams in 1949. The only other Tucsonans to make the first team were Tucson High/UA catcher Bob Murray in 1950; Rincon High School pitcher Dan Schneider of Arizona in 1962, UA shortstop Eddie Leon of Tucson High in 1965 and 1966, and Sunnyside High School catcher Carlos Ramirez of ASU in 2009.
The other Arizona Wildcats selected to the ABCA’s first team were Terry Francona, Trevor Crowe, Alex Mejia and Scott Kingery, all of whom reached the major leagues. Jerry Stitt, the UA’s longtime assistant coach and later head coach, was a first-team ABCA All-American in 1968.