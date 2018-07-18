Nick Hundley, San Francisco Giants Jul 18, 2018 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley, right, celebrates after making the game-winning hit against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning Monday. Hundley finished the Giants' homestand 8 for 15 with two home runs. Ben Margot/AP Photo Position: CatcherAt bats: 142 Hits: 36RBI: 5 Home runs: 9 Runs scored: 19 Batting average: .254Slugging percentage: .486 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion Mobile is Here to Stay—Are You? Local businesses must maintain a competitive edge by having a great local strategy. There’s just one problem—they’re just too busy running their business to maintain a competitive web presence. promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23.