San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley, right, celebrates after making the game-winning hit against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning Monday. Hundley finished the Giants' homestand 8 for 15 with two home runs.

Position: Catcher

At bats: 142

Hits: 36

RBI: 5

Home runs: 9

Runs scored: 19 

Batting average: .254

Slugging percentage: .486