Nick Menke has over 19 years of banking experience. He joined Bank of America in 2 011 and is responsible for delivering the entire enterprise to small business clients. He was selected to be the Wealth Management Small Business Banker supporting the Merrill Lynch team and their clients. He is a consistent top performer every year, and repeat recipient of the Pinnacle Club Summit Award, most recently 2019. He is on the Tucson Market President Leadership Team, which helps with decisioning for the Bank of America Foundation. He helps support small business growth in our community by delivering world class solutions to clients, providing access to capital and banking solutions to help improve their business and the communities they serve. Nick is an active participant in various community events with United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Community Food Bank, Angel Charity and others. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University Of Arizona Eller College Of Business. Nick credits the support of his wife, Valerie. They have two children, Matthew and Ryan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!