If Arizona is not included in the field for the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament when regionals are announced Monday, junior third baseman Nick Quintana will complete his UA career without playing on a true national stage.
That’s unfortunate because Quintana, who is expected to be drafted next month, has become one of the top third basemen in school history. Quintana has played in just three NCAA Tournament games in his career, and all of them came in 2017. The Wildcats were left out of the postseason last year, and are on the bubble this year.
The third baseman from Las Vegas is hitting .346 with 15 home runs and 77 RBIs. Here’s how I rank the top third basemen in the UA’s long history of baseball success, with Quintana at No. 5:
1. Chip Hale, 1984-87: His 337 career hits is a total that is likely never to be challenged. He was a key part of a 1986 national championship and hit .383 in his final UA season, 1987.
2. Craig Sorenson, 1955-57: A two-time All-American, Sorenson hit .392 in 1956.
3. George Arias, 1993: In his only UA season, the Pueblo High School and Pima College grad hit 23 home runs, drove in 75 runs and was named a first-team All-American.
4. Ron Hassey, 1973-74: Before the Tucson High grad became a catcher, he hit .421 as a starting third baseman in 1974 . His 86 RBIs that season is a record that still stands.