If you watched incoming Arizona point guard Nico Mannion during ESPN’s Friday telecast of the Nike Hoop Summit global all-star game, your reaction was probably similar to mine. Mannion has a chance to be the Pac-12’s premier point guard as a freshman. He reminded me of ex-UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, but with better shooting skills. The Pac-12 will have three standout point guards next season — ASU’s Remy Martin, Colorado’s McKinley Wright and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard (if he does not turn pro) — but I think Mannion has the most upside of any of them and be a program-changer.