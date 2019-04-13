Arizona Wildcats commits Josh Green, right, and Nico Mannion, center, played in the Nike Hoop Summit game in Portland this week.

If you watched incoming Arizona point guard Nico Mannion during ESPN’s Friday telecast of the Nike Hoop Summit global all-star game, your reaction was probably similar to mine. Mannion has a chance to be the Pac-12’s premier point guard as a freshman. He reminded me of ex-UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, but with better shooting skills. The Pac-12 will have three standout point guards next season — ASU’s Remy Martin, Colorado’s McKinley Wright and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard (if he does not turn pro) — but I think Mannion has the most upside of any of them and be a program-changer.