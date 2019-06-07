To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2019 @ 7:45 pm
Nico Mannion dunks in warmups before the McDonald's All-American Game at State Farm Arena.
Position: Point guard
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Status: On scholarship