Point guard • 6-3 • 180 pounds • Phoenix • 5 stars
Status: UA and Duke are believed to be in the lead, but Mannion did not cut down his list as expected last month after Kentucky and North Carolina entered his recruitment. Mannion says he’ll take visits this fall and make a decision by January or February.
He said it: With Arizona, discussions are about “just to have the ball in my hands and let me play my game. I think they want to change their style of play a little bit. I think (coach Sean Miller) wants to get more guards and play faster, which is kinda my style of play.”