History: Good and passing ratings since mid-2017, but the site was placed on probation Dec. 15 and failed initial re-inspection on Dec. 27.
What the inspector saw: Beans, cooked chicken and cooked chorizo stored at unsafe temperatures; both handwashing sinks were blocked and inaccessible; cutting board was not properly sanitized; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety practices; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection on Jan. 7.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.