While at the helm of her creative consulting company, Nicole Dahl pitched the concept of an art hotel committed to fostering human connection and honoring community. In 2018, she accepted the dual role of Creative Director and General Manager of what is now known as Hotel McCoy. Hotel McCoy exceeded first year goals, established itself as a critical pillar in the Tucson arts community with a commission-free gallery, art-filled guest rooms, a mural covered exterior and interactive social media content. Hotel McCoy has been recognized by Sunset Magazine and featured in the Washington Post for its successful approach to navigating COVID-19. Dahl is a first-generation college graduate, having received her degree from University of Arizona at 27, working two jobs throughout her collegiate journey. She is currently enrolled in a novel writing program at Catapult Publishing and enjoys reading and spending time with her family, including her daughters, Irie and Freeda .
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!