NIGHTLIFE
House of Horrors Trivia Night — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. To reserve a seat, e-mail eastevents@bookmans.com. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. 748-9555.
Zona Libre and Salsa/Bachata Dance Lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Lessons with entry 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dancing 9:30 p.m.-midnight. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Aug. 17 and 24. $5. 444-0439.
Side Show — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 17. Free. 887-9027.
Velocity — The Edge Bar. Rock from the 80s through today. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 18. Free. 887-9027.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. A Loft Cinema tradition for 40 years and counting. Rated R. Midnight-1:30 a.m. Aug. 18. $6. 322-5638.
Oro Valley's Got Talent Finals and Awards — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Come watch as talented hopefuls perform in the finals of Oro Valley's Got Talent. With local celebrity judges. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19. $15. 529-1000.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 20. Free. 775-2337.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E University. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 21. Free. 623-7507.
Pulp Fiction — Welcome Diner, 902 E. Broadway. Admission includes dinner and the movie. Drinks and dessert are not included in ticket price. Show off your dancing skills at the Jackrabbit Slim’s Twist Contest before the movie. Rated R. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23. $25. 322-5638.
Geeks Who Drink Quiz for a Cause — Playground Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. Benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for our No Hunger Summer. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 23. $5. 449-8347, Ext. 7333.
Drop D — The Edge Bar. Cover band. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 24. Free. 887-9027.