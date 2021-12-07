Nikki Lee, City of Tucson
Tucson Vice Mayor & Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee is an Air Force veteran, program manager, wife, and mother of three. Raised in a small town in rural IL with a current population of just over 1,600, Nikki grew up in a working class family. Her father is a retired miner and active preacher and her mother spent years owning and operating a small business.
Following in the footsteps of her family members, Nikki enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17. As eager as she was to serve her country, she also knew that the Air Force would afford her opportunities that she would not have otherwise had access to. The United States Air Force allowed Nikki to combine her passion for technology with her desire to serve.
Nikki met her husband Antoan when they were both stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base years ago. They fell in love with each other and Tucson, and when they left the Air Force, they made a home here to start their family.
Nikki worked in cybersecurity and technology fields within the defense industry for nearly 20 years and has spent several years working in the agriculture industry. She currently works in the sustainability business within Land O’ Lakes where she spends her days working to reverse the impacts of climate change by helping farmers make changes that enable CO2 to be drawn out of the atmosphere and stored in soil through carbon sequestration. She used the GI bill to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, with a minor in Entrepreneurship/Small Business Management and an MBA in IT Management, with honors.