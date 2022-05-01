Name: Nikki Stefan

Job Title: Retired Director of TUSD Health Services,

Current Coordinator of TUSD COVID Health Education and Standards

Organization: Tucson Unified School District

Education: BSN, RN

Professional Affiliations: NASN, SNOA, 2016 Alumni Rutgers/J & J School Health Leadership Program

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

After graduating from the University of Arizona College of Nursing, I began my career at TMC as a pediatric staff nurse. Beyond nursing skills, I learned that the respect and support of the family unit was vital to the pediatric population. This start allowed me to discover and develop my passion for educating and guiding children towards optimal health.

I became a school nurse with the Tucson Unified School District and over 25 years, held leadership roles as the Pediatric Resource Nurse, Program Coordinator and the Director of Health Services. I am currently the COVID-19 Healthcare Coordinator.

With the support of the TUSD administration and the medical/public health community, I created standards and practical solutions to enable students with chronic health challenges to thrive and achieve. I started programs including the emergency response and universal administration of life-saving medications for Anaphylaxis, Asthma and Opioid overdose.

Faced with the challenge of managing school health and safety during the pandemic, I work collaboratively with district leadership and our local health department. We implemented school and community guidance and health care regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The team of resilient nurses and health assistants have been consistently present in the schools supporting students, staff, and families. This dedicated team has taught me perseverance, compassion, flexibility and acceptance in a time of great challenge.

I am grateful for the privilege of leading this team of nurses and health staff during my time at TUSD.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

