At 16-12, with only one “quadrant one” win (over Iowa State), the Wildcats still have a shot at getting into the NIT hunt with a win or two this weekend, and a win over ASU on the final weekend of the regular season.
Oregon State is projected as a No. 4 NIT seed in Dratings.com’s latest projection, and Oregon was projected as a No. 5 NIT seed before its recent three-game losing streak.
The NIT field can be surprisingly difficult to get in. It has only 32 teams, but many of those spots are eaten up by automatic qualifiers who win their conference regular-season championships but not their conference tournaments.
Whatever the case, UA coach Sean Miller declined to say whether the Wildcats would accept an NIT bid if offered one.
“We’re not there yet,” Miller said. “That’s kind of results-driven. That’s for you guys to speculate about and report. For me as the coach, we’ve got to worry about today and this week. I mean, we have our last road trip of the season, the ending of the Pac-12 season, and that deserves our undivided attention and that’s really where our focus is.”