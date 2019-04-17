Four-star forward Zeke Nnaji signed his national letter of intent with Arizona on Thursday, saying he felt great after wrapping up a commitment he gave the Wildcats in November.
“Feels like a big weight lifted off my chest,” he told Minneapolis’ KSTP-TV. “I know I’ve already been committed for a little bit but just to finally be officially a part of the school and the team is great.”
During a signing ceremony with other Hopkins High School athletes Thursday, Nnaji said he chose Arizona because the coaches “really made me feel at home.”
Arizona “just checked off the most boxes. And I can study finance there, which I’m looking to major in,” Nnaji said.
The Wildcats’ entire five-man recruiting class has signed letters of intent. The UA could add another player or two this spring.
Mannion and Green, along with four-star forward Terry Armstrong and three-star center Christian Koloko, signed LOIs during the November signing period. Nnaji committed two days after it ended, so he had to wait until the spring signing period opened Wednesday.
Nnaji said he will play in the Iverson Classic next week in Pennsylvania and with USA Basketball in June, though invitations for the U19 team camp have not yet been finalized.