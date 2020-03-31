Nnaji's time in Tucson comes to an end

Zeke Nnaji ended any speculation about a possible return to campus as the Arizona Wildcats forward thanked fans and declared for the NBA Draft in a personal statement Tuesday.
The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year had a stellar campaign where he led the team in scoring with 16.1 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and shot 57% percent from the field, though his shooting percentage was in the 60’s up until the final stretch of games.
Nnaji exceeded all expectations early in the year and then continued his impressive play throughout the season, marking one of the bright spots for the Wildcats in an otherwise inconsistent year.
As a final send off for the ever-emphatic Nnaji, let’s look back at his top performances of the season.
