Bracket: 4A
Where: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: This game will go down to the wire. Casa Grande is led by quarterback Angel Flores, who has 1,939 passing yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Flores torched Walden Grove’s defense when the two met earlier, completing 24 of 29 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running R.J. Keeton also amassed 117 yards on 20 carries in that contest. Walden Grove linebackers Rick Avelar III and Sebastian Adamski have combined for 260 tackles and 27.5 tackles for loss this season. Adamski had 20 tackles while Avelar had 14 in the loss to Casa Grande earlier this season. If those two can duplicate their performances and if they get help from other defenders, especially in the secondary, we like the Red Wolves winning a tight one. Call it 20-14.