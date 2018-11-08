Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
What: Class 4A quarterfinals
Matchup: On paper, Sahuaro seems like the heavy favorite. But the Cougars will be in for a battle Friday night. Seton Catholic Prep is coming off an upset over fourth-seeded Peoria, and the Sentinels look to maintain their road-warrior mentality in Tucson. Sahuaro is in the quarterfinals for the first time under head coach Scott McKee, and the Cougars have been flying this season since a 34-7 win over east-side rival Sabino — the first victory against the Sabercats in four years. Sahuaro’s only loss since that opening-week upset came on the road against Salpointe Catholic. If Sahuaro wants to advance to the state semifinals with a chance for a rematch with the Lancers, the Cougars will need to accomplish one task: Feed. Cameron. Williams. The 6-foot, 200-pound senior running back is built like a truck and has rushed for 1,124 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Sahuaro will benefit from its rushing attack, considering Seton Catholic has an up-tempo offense that likes to score. The Sentinels have scored at least 54 points in their last three wins. The question is: What color gatorade will McKee wear after the win? Sahuaro prevails, 38-34.