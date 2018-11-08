Where: 14388 N. 79th Ave., Peoria
What: Class 5A quarterfinals
Matchup: The Cienega Bobcats’ loss to Ironwood Ridge in the regular season finale comes back to bite them this week. Cienega could’ve hosted two home playoff games, but the loss knocked the Bobcats down a few spots in a tough 5A bracket. Now they’re pitted against the defending state champions in powerhouse Centennial, a team that’s won three state titles over the last four seasons. No pressure for Cienega, right? The Bobcats will have to play perfect if they want a chance in this contest. Fortunately for Cienega, it is familiar with this team despite a 35-0 loss to Centennial earlier in the season. Las Vegas transfer Tawee Walker had 14 carriers for 102 yards and two touchdowns to help hand Cienega its first shutout loss since 2014, while quarterback Jonathan Morris completed 13 of 17 passes for 189 yards and two scores. Cienega’s do-it-all standout Terrell Hayward was limited with 86 all-purpose yards and will have to contribute even more if the Bobcats hope to pull off the upset. According MaxPreps.com, Centennial is the second-best team in the state, including schools from the Class 6A level. The Coyotes are certainly playing like it. Cienega keeps it close early, but Centennial’s athletes will wear it down. Call it 42-14.