Where: 1545 E. Copper Street
What: Class 4A quarterfinals
Matchup: It’s routine at this point to talk about Salpointe’s top talents in running backs Bijan Robinson and Mario Padilla, along with two-way star Lathan Ransom, but the Lancers have as complete of a team as last season. On defense, the top four leading tacklers are all juniors with linebacker Shamon Davis leading the way with 97 on the season. Linebacker Ray Figueroa leads the team in tackles for loss with 15, while Ransom is the top defensive back with six interceptions. And as for the big boys up front? Salpointe has three offensive linemen that are taller than 6-feet-4-inches. Quarterback Devin Green has thrown for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Salpointe lost a lot of talent from last season’s state runner-up, but it reloaded instead of rebuilt. Robinson is putting up video game numbers with his most notable performance two weeks ago, when he rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns on four carries. Considering Mingus doesn’t have any notable wins this season, expect the Lancers to waltz into the semifinals for the third consecutive season. Salpointe rolls, 35-7.