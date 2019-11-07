Bracket: Class 4A
Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: Think the 4A bracket is deep? The No. 16 seed (Glendale) and No. 1 seed (Sahuaro) have the same record: 8-2. The Cougars were fortunate enough to land the No. 1 seed after CDO collapsed against Casa Grande, and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sahuaro’s Izaiah Davis, Trevion Watkins and Jamir Gasaway all have at least 600 rushing yards on the season. We expect all three to have close to 100 rushing yards apiece on Friday night. Sahuaro wins 35-14.