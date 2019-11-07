Sahuaro junior Damon Robledo, 13, misses a catch during the Canyon Del Oro Dorados 21-7 win over the Sahuaro Cougars at CDO High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, on October 11th, 2019.

Bracket: Class 4A

Where: 545 N. Camino Seco

What to expect: Think the 4A bracket is deep? The No. 16 seed (Glendale) and No. 1 seed (Sahuaro) have the same record: 8-2. The Cougars were fortunate enough to land the No. 1 seed after CDO collapsed against Casa Grande, and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sahuaro’s Izaiah Davis, Trevion Watkins and Jamir Gasaway all have at least 600 rushing yards on the season. We expect all three to have close to 100 rushing yards apiece on Friday night. Sahuaro wins 35-14.