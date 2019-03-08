Head coach Sean Miller and his staff watch during the second half of the Wildcats' game at Stanford, Jan. 9, 2019.

No matter what the Wildcats do Saturday against ASU, they will play a first-round Pac-12 Tournament game receiving between a No. 6 and No. 9 seed. But they’ll most likely be in the No. 8 vs No. 9 game at noon Wednesday. What’s more, their likely opponent is USC, which beat UA by 23 points on Jan. 24.

Four Pac-12 teams remain tied for fourth place at 9-8 entering the end of the regular season Saturday at 9-8 but Arizona is a game back at 8-9 and doesn’t own many tiebreakers even if the Wildcats jumped into a 9-9 logjam.

As of the standings entering Saturday, UA would hold the No. 9 seed and play No. 8 USC in that first game. If UA beats ASU and favorites win elsewhere (Utah beats UCLA, Colorado beats USC, Washington beats Oregon, OSU beats WSU), Arizona would be the No. 8 seed and USC would be the No. 9.

Even in one unlikely scenario that would appear to favor the Wildcats — because Oregon State is included in the tiebreaker — Arizona still can’t move out of the 8-9 game: If UA beats ASU, Oregon beats Washington, Oregon State beats WSU, Utah beats UCLA and USC beats Colorado, UA would be in a five-way tie for fifth but would get the No. 9 seed (However, UA would likely face UCLA in that scenario instead of USC).

And if UA loses to ASU, the Wildcats would be the No. 9 seed regardless of whether they tie with just Stanford at 8-10 or Stanford and USC.