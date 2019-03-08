No matter what the Wildcats do Saturday against ASU, they will play a first-round Pac-12 Tournament game receiving between a No. 6 and No. 9 seed. But they’ll most likely be in the No. 8 vs No. 9 game at noon Wednesday. What’s more, their likely opponent is USC, which beat UA by 23 points on Jan. 24.
Four Pac-12 teams remain tied for fourth place at 9-8 entering the end of the regular season Saturday at 9-8 but Arizona is a game back at 8-9 and doesn’t own many tiebreakers even if the Wildcats jumped into a 9-9 logjam.
As of the standings entering Saturday, UA would hold the No. 9 seed and play No. 8 USC in that first game. If UA beats ASU and favorites win elsewhere (Utah beats UCLA, Colorado beats USC, Washington beats Oregon, OSU beats WSU), Arizona would be the No. 8 seed and USC would be the No. 9.
Even in one unlikely scenario that would appear to favor the Wildcats — because Oregon State is included in the tiebreaker — Arizona still can’t move out of the 8-9 game: If UA beats ASU, Oregon beats Washington, Oregon State beats WSU, Utah beats UCLA and USC beats Colorado, UA would be in a five-way tie for fifth but would get the No. 9 seed (However, UA would likely face UCLA in that scenario instead of USC).
And if UA loses to ASU, the Wildcats would be the No. 9 seed regardless of whether they tie with just Stanford at 8-10 or Stanford and USC.