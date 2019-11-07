Bracket: Class 5A
Where: 24901 S. Power Road, Queen Creek
What to expect: First-year Ironwood Ridge head coach James Hardy and the Nighthawks sneakedsnuck into the playoffs with a 5-5 record. On Friday, they’ll face an uber-talented team in Casteel. The home team boasts junior quarterback Dane Christensen, who has thrown for 2,460 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. In last week’s win over Gilbert Campo Verde, Christensen threw for a career-high 461 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-33 passing. The Nighthawks are better than their record shows because all five of their losses are against quality programs, but it’s tough to pick against Casteel. Call it 52-28.