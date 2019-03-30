Like all Arizona-ASU sports rivalries, the ongoing softball series between the Wildcats and Sun Devils at Hillenbrand Stadium has some elements of the Hatfields and McCoys.
Here’s a big one: ASU lists its career record against the Wildcats as 100-107. That differs greatly from Arizona’s listed series record of 96-45 against ASU.
That’s a Grand Canyon-esque gap of more than 50 games, one that is likely never to be mutually settled.
How did that happen? The Sun Devils include games from ’70s, when they got off to an 11-0 start against the pre-Pac-12 Wildcats, beating them by a cumulative score of 127-19. During that period, ASU’s record included more than 20 victories over Pima College and other colleges in the ACCAC.
Whatever. The rivalry continues to ramp up, and after Arizona beat the Sun Devils 8-0 Friday, the victors did not diminish its importance.
“It’s one of the biggest rivalries in college softball,” said UA winning pitcher Taylor McQuillin, “so it’s pretty cool to go out and put on a show like our team did today."
Said UA coach Mike Candrea: “It’s always marked on the calendar.”
It wasn’t always that way. From 1991-2000, Candrea’s Wildcats went 38-0 against the Sun Devils. ASU is working on its sixth head coach in the Candrea years — the UA-ASU series can’t touch the history of the UA-UCLA rivalry — but this is no longer the 1990s in college softball. The Sun Devils are legit, if rebuilding.
Most of those in the sellout crowd Friday at Hillenbrand don’t know that Candrea grew up in Phoenix, about 15 miles from ASU’s campus, and received two degrees from ASU.
He initially played baseball at Central Arizona College, hopeful he would be a major-league ballplayer. But when he injured his elbow his plans changed.
“Thank the Lord,” he said on Friday. “It was the springboard to my coaching career.”
When Linda Wells retired as ASU’s softball coach in 2005, the Sun Devils made contact with Candrea, wondering if he had interest in completing his career at his alma mater. His answer was an emphatic “no, thanks” — Arizona immediately won the 2006 and 2007 national championships.
Now Candrea is battling to get back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in nine years. So far, so good.
“This team is in a good place,” he said Friday. And it’s not like, at 63, he’s counting days to retirement. Arizona sold out its eighth consecutive game Saturday at the refurbished, state-of-the-art Hillenbrand Stadium.
Said the ever forward-looking Candrea: “I hope someday we can look at adding more seats.”