After Canadian forward Emmanuel Akot announced his decision to transfer from the UA following the Wildcats’ trip to the Bay Area last week, he put an end to Arizona’s streak of having a foreign-born player on the roster.
The last time Arizona didn’t have an international player was in the 2013-14 season.
Previous foreign players to play under Miller since his first season in 2009-10 include Kyryl Natyazhko (Ukraine), Angelo Chol (Sudanese-born), Dusan Ristic (Serbia), Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Keanu Pinder (Australia) and Deandre Ayton (Bahamas).
Next season, the Wildcats will have two international players with Cameroonian center Christian Koloko and Australian five-star wing Josh Green.