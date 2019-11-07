Bracket: Class 5A
Where: 2076 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
What to expect: Williams Field, winner of eight straight games, was in the Open Division conversation before just missing out. Mountain View won five consecutive games after starting the season 1-4 under first-year head coach Matt Johnson, including a victory over Flowing Wells last week. Quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio completed 7 of 9 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, while senior running back Aaron Logsdon had five rushes for 101 yards. Mountain View is playing tremendous football right now, but Williams Field has more horses on its roster. Call it 49-20.