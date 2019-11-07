Bracket: Class 5A
Where: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: This is another matchup of two teams that met earlier in the season, with the Vikings cruising by the Bobcats 38-10. Cienega is different now, however, compared to the second week of the season. Cienega’s only other loss was to Peoria Centennial, and the Bobcats’ defense has three shutout victories since then. That unit has also only given up 13 points over the last three weeks. Cienega’s “D” is led by defensive lineman Damaggio Strevay, who had had three sacks last week, bringing his season total to eight. If he has a similar performance and puts pressure on Sunnyslope quarterback Niko Haen, then the Bobcats will avenge their loss from September. And they will — by one point. Call it 28-27.