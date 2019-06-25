When I was 19 I had attended one year of college. I had great grades, but I was uncertain on my major. I enlisted in the Marine Corps. I went to boot camp in November 1975. This was very lucky because Nam Era designation ended in January of 1976. This gave me some extra benefits when I got out three years later.
After my three-year enlistment I got out. I had married a Marine and he got out a few months before me. We decided to move to Oregon (my home state). We were an interracial couple and felt Oregon would be more accepting. A few years after leaving the Marine Corps I went back to college before my benefits expired. I got my BA and MA in three years. This allowed me to become a math teacher and eventually become the math specialist for the second largest district in Oregon (Salem). I then went on to become an administrator and finished my career with 10 years in principalships in Portland, Oregon. My entire career happened because of the college benefits. My spouse also used his benefits. (We divorced after 21 years of marriage.)
We also used our Oregon VA benefits for home ownership. At a time when interest was quite high we were able to get two GI loans. The first was through me (I was a native Oregonian) and then seven years later through my spouse. At that point he was considered an Oregon resident as well. Those low interest loans made the difference in our ability to buy property and build equity.
There is another angle why those home loans were important. When the GI home loan program began (1944) there were very few people of color in the service. This meant that white GI's got into homes and began accumulating wealth. The many fewer GI's of color could get the benefit, but they were often red-lined for where they could live. These properties often accrued value at a much slower rate. This became a systemic issue that caused strong accumulation of wealth for whites while people of color didn't have this advantage. My ex-husband became a property owner while he was still young and he has profited by this through building equity, selling and buying another home, and so on.
I don't regret one moment in the service. It changed my life forever.
Tanya Ivey