Bracket: Class 3A
Where: 1400 W. 11th St., Safford
What to expect: These two teams played each other to end the regular season last Friday, and Safford powered its way to a 28-6 win in Tucson. Safford’s game plan: Run the ball. It gained 302 rushing yards a week ago, with Samuel Tobias and Eduardo Ogaz combining for 228 rushing yards. The Sabercats have struggled all season to stop the run: Sahuaro gained 376 rushing yards against Sabino in their rivalry game, and Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin put up 328 rushing yards in September. Notice the trend? Picking a winner is tough, but we’ll give Safford a slight edge. Call it 30-17.