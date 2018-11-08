Where: 220 South 2nd West, Snowflake
What: Class 3A quarterfinals
Matchup: Snowflake is roughly a six-hour drive from Tucson, slightly north of Show Low and Pinetop. It has an elevation of 5,262 feet, which almost doubles that of Tucson. The elements won’t be Sabino’s only challenge. Snowflake shut out its previous two opponents by a combined score of 56-0, and hasn’t lost a game since August. The Sabercats are in a similar position because they lost the first two games of the season, but have found their groove while winning nine consecutive games. Sabino dealt with quarterback issues at the start of the season, alternating between three players, but head coach Ryan McBrayer found his guy in sophomore AJ Skaggs; he’s thrown for 1,363 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. In last week’s 38-6 win over Lakeside Blue Ridge, Skaggs completed 11 of 13 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, unanimous Class 3A South Defensive Player of the Year Richie Pina leads the way for Sabino. Pina is a senior linebacker with 118 tackles on the season. Sabino’s second-leading tackler has 76 tackles, so Pina has been all over the field for the Sabercats. Both teams are playing tremendous football so it’s a tough call, but we’ll go with the local team. Sabino wins 27-23. Pina gets the game-winning tackle on fourth-and-short near midfield and the Sabercats run out the clock to win. Mark it down.