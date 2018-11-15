When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Shadow Mountain High School, 2902 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix
What: 3A semifinals
Winner plays: No. 5 Valley Christian or No. 1 Northwest Christian
Matchup: Both teams will have to bus at least two hours to Shadow Mountain for Saturday’s semifinals. This game could be played on Mars and it still would be quite the show. Sabino took down Snowflake 30-14 on the road last week behind quarterback AJ Skaggs’ 235-yard performance. Skaggs was installed as the starter in the third game of the season against Catalina Foothills after Sabino’s 0-2 start, and the sophomore gunslinger is undefeated since. In 11 games (10 starts) this year, Skaggs has thrown for 1,558 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 66.7 completion percentage. Linebacker Richie Pina, the 3A South Player of the Year, has 128 tackles this season and intercepted a pass for a touchdown in the second half against Snowflake, which gave the Sabercats a cushion late in the game. He’s been Mr. Everything for Sabino, and has proven to be one of the best defensive players in Southern Arizona. Yuma Catholic is talented, but we expect the Sabercats to advance to The Big Show after beating the Shamrocks 42-38.