Bracket: Class 5A
Where: 21200 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria
What to expect: Speaking of horses, the Buena Colts will try to win their first playoff game under head coach Joe Thomas. To do it, Buena will need a near-perfect performance against Sunrise Mountain. Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon is 35 yards away from reaching 5,500 for his career. A playoff victory would truly put the stamp on his remarkable high school career. Don’t let Sunrise Mountain’s No. 9 seeding fool you. This is a team that beat Phoenix Sunnyslope and top-seeded Gilbert Williams Field earlier this season. Expect Buena to keeps it close, but Sunrise Mountain to win. Call it 45-23.