Bracket: Class 4A
Where: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
What to expect: Maybe a loss was exactly what CDO needed heading into playoffs. CDO beat Sahuaro in the seventh game of the season, but since the Dorados fell to Casa Grande, the Cougars were rewarded the No. 1 seed. However, both teams are coming off losses and Marcos de Niza is on a three-game skid entering this contest. The Padres haven’t won a game in nearly a month, but managed to squeak into the playoffs anyway because of their strength of schedule. CDO hasn’t won a playoff game in five years. Expect that streak to end with a 41-27 win.