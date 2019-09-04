Couldn’t snag tickets to the game? Hoping to skip the bustling UA traffic? Here are a few spots to watch the games.
Sports bars are likely to broadcast the game, but if you’re looking for an alternative, check out local breweries. Try both of Sentinel Peak Brewing Company’s locations, 4746 E. Grant Rd. and 9155 E. Tanque Verde Rd.; Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St.; Dillinger Brewing Company, 3895 N. Oracle Rd.; or Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin.
The Living Room Wine Café & Lounge, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., also broadcasts every UA game.
And if you want to take things a step further, book a staycation at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., or the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Dr. Reserve a luxury cabana and watch the Wildcats take on the Lumberjacks — all while poolside.
Starr Pass also has a poolside restaurant, open to the public, that plays the games — but you’ll only be able to jump in the pool if you’re a hotel guest.