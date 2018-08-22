Coach: Chip Kelly (3)
Quarterback(s): Wilton Speight/Dorian Thompson-Robinson/Devon Modster (10)
Comment: If we were doing this in 2012, Kelly would rank No. 1; he went 46-7 in his four seasons at Oregon but drops a couple of notches over concerns about whether he can approach that success now that many have co-opted his methods and schemes. Speight completed 61.6 percent of his passes with an 18-7 TD-INT ratio at Michigan in 2016; Thompson-Robinson fits Kelly’s system better and is the quarterback of the future, if not the present.