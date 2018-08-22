Washington quarterback Jake Browning hands the ball to head coach Chris Petersen, not pictured, in a holding room at the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football media day in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
File- This Aug. 3, 2018, file photo shows Washington head coach Chris Petersen walking on the field during a team football practice in Seattle. Petersen’s Huskies are the preseason favorites to win the Pac-12 with their roster full of NFL-caliber talent, but the entire league is looking for an improved season after going 1-8 in bowl games last winter. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Comment: Peterson won big at Boise State, and he’s winning big at Washington, including back-to-back seasons with double-figure victories and the conference’s lone College Football Playoff berth over the past three years. No Pac-12 passer has more experience than Browning, who has compiled a 78-24 TD-INT ratio, a 64.4 percent completion rate and a 153.3 rating in his three years as a starter.
