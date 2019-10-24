Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: The Bobcats have won five games in a row and are one win away from potentially setting up a grand-finale showdown next week at Ironwood Ridge. Cienega utilized three quarterbacks in a 46-0 win over Marana last week, and the trio was 7 of 10 for 105 yards and four touchdowns. Cienega also took care of business on the ground with 257 yards including an average of 7.3 per carry. Word of advice for Cienega: don’t sleep on the Nogales. The Apaches would love to play spoiler. If Bobcats focus up and stay locked in, they should win easily 47-13.