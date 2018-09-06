Prediction: Nogales (1-1) at RIO RICO (1-2)
Where: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
Matchup: A year ago, Nogales took it to Rio Rico and won 42-6. How will this year look? Don’t let Rio Rico’s record fool you, because the Hawks were six points away from having a winning record. Junior quarterback Michael Bustamante has been Rio Rico’s bright spot this season — he’s averaging 112.5 passing yards per game. If Bustamante can take care of the ball, the Hawks will avenge last season’s loss. Call it 27-21 in overtime. Who doesn’t love free football?