Nonprofit selected to provide new, statewide Arizona crisis phone line

A Tempe-based nonprofit company will be Arizona's new provider of a single statewide phone line for mental health crises.

Solari Crisis & Human Services, a 15-year-old company, will be the new vendor, officials with both the state and Solari confirmed.

The phone line will operate 24/7, every day of the year, starting Oct. 1.

It will be responsible for initiating mobile team dispatch and tracking, and reporting disposition and outcome information, as appropriate, according to state specifications.

As with existing crisis services, the phone line will available to any Arizona resident, regardless of health insurance coverage.

The plan to select a vendor for a single statewide crisis phone line was created by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, which is Arizona's Medicaid program.

A single statewide crisis line is a service enhancement over having three separate, regional numbers, said Solari CEO Justin Chase. The goal is to have an easy-to-remember number, though no number has yet been announced.

"Bigger than the line is the collaboration and coordination with the community of providers that are in place," Chase said. "Arizona has built such a great network of behavioral health and community-based organizations for us to refer to and to help connect folks to ongoing care, beyond just addressing the crisis needs."

In Pima County, AHCCCS currently refers people to this crisis line: 1-866-495-6735.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

