Paws Patrol
Mission: Reduce feral cat overpopulation through trap/neuter/return.
Wish List: Gift cards from Petco, PetSmart and Walmart; donations to Valley Verde Vet in Green Valley for cats vet expenses; laundry soap, bleach, paper towels toilet paper; Natural Balance Ultra dry food; scoopable litter; 8-foot-by-10-foot storage shed.
Address: 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, No. 120, Green Valley; 207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Ayuda Smiles Inc.
Mission: To identify and fill gaps in social services for underserved populations for whom social services are not traditionally available.
Wish List: Support for the Smiles for Veterans program. Need dental professionals that are willing to donate or discount services for a growing waiting list of more than 75 retired and disabled veterans with Ayuda paying the out-of-pocket costs (such as lab work or dentures) for the professional providing free services; donations to pay for essential dental care for veterans who are ineligible to receive dental benefits from the Veterans Administration and are financially unable to obtain necessary dental care.
Address: 2321 E. Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85719; 245-2997; ayudaofsouthernaz.org/
Academy of Tucson High School basketball
Mission: Academy of Tucson where students are educated, and become contributors to society and lifelong learners.
Wish List: Basketball practice jerseys; basketballs.
Address: 10720 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85748; 545-4518; www.academyoftucson.com