StrangersWeKnow Capes 4 Kiddos Program
Mission: To provide stability and comfort to children in unstable situations.
Wish list: Gift cards for Tucson police officers to use to feed at-risk children and youths in emergencies. The Capes 4 Kiddos program was developed in partnership with our local police department where our handmade care bags for at-risk children are carried in patrol cars for emergency situations. Officers have expressed a need for gift cards to purchase hot meals for youths they come into contact with.
Address: 16700 N. Forecastle Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85739; (855) 593-2731; www.strangersweknow.org/capes-4-kiddos
Therapeutic Ranch for Animals & Kids
Mission: Strengthening kids and community through animal interaction.
Wish list: Brushes and hoof-care supplies; crafts and games (markers, crayons, art supplies); equine medicine (dewormer, aspirin, joint supplements, dental care supplies, and other general care items); EZ up/pop up tents; food (alfalfa hay, grain, Bermuda hay); horse tack (fly masks, saddles, lead ropes, halters, bridles, and saddle pads); pet carriers for bunnies and chickens; printer ink; rubber mats; vacuum cleaner; water/feeder buckets and dishes.
Address: 3250 E. Allen Road, Tucson, AZ 85718; (520) 298-9808; www.traktucson.org
Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona
Mission: To provide emergency home repair and safety adaptations for low-income homeowners.
Wish list: New lumber, service van, hand tools, power tools.
Address: 6046 E. 30th St., Unit 2, Tucson, AZ 85711; (520) 745-2055; www.chrpaz.org