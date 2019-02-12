BOOK EVENTS FOR FEB. 17-23
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17. 777-4709. facebook.com.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — SEIU-AFSCME Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Freelance journalist Norah Booth will be the featured reader. Reading will be followed by an open mic (spoken word only). 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
"Evicted" Book Discussion — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Matthew Desmond takes us into the poorest neighborhoods of Milwaukee to tell the story of eight families on the edge. All are spending almost everything they have on rent, and all have fallen behind. This event is for adults. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 19. 594-5580.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through fun stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. Feb. 20. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office conference room (Council member Paul Durham), 1510 E. Grant Road. Tucson LGBTQ seniors discuss "Strangers on a Train" by Patricia Highsmith. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. 312-8923. soazseniorpride.org.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Why Not Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Florida" by Lauren Groff. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 20. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
THURSDAY
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library. Pick up a handout at the Customer Service Desk before the event. Guest speaker Dr. Judi Rodman will speak on Thornton Wilder (1897-1975), one of our greatest dramatists, and his Arizona connections. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 21. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Bear Canyon Capers Mystery Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Library. Join us for lively discussions on recommended favorite books and authors. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 21. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Book Release "The Classroom" by Dana Diehl and Melissa Goodrich — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. A collaborative short story collection that considers what it truly means to learn and grow. From a classroom of young magicians to a school that floats into the stratosphere, each story contains its own magical classroom and an enchanting glimpse into the lives of the all-too human characters who inhabit them. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
Poetry Out Loud Southern Region Competition — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. A national program for high school students and teachers that seeks to foster the next generation of literary readers through recitation and performance. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Western Writers of American Book Signing — Barnes and Noble, 5130 E. Broadway. Authors Jan Cleere, Tom Cobb, Chris Enss, and Jeff Guinn. Chat with the authors and pick up copies of their books. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 23. 512-1166. barnesandnoble.com.