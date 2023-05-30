Arizona's spring recruiting flurry finished on a resounding note Tuesday, when North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love committed to Arizona, choosing the Wildcats over Gonzaga and Texas.

247 Sports’ Eric Bossi reported last week that Love has been working out in Arizona and there has been speculation Love would visit the Wildcats over the weekend, when the recruiting "quiet period" opened up again, allowing campus visits.

The Wildcats have been expected to pursue a guard for what will likely be their last addition for next season, while Love could immediately become their leading scorer. The Wildcats otherwise have been expected to start rising Kylan Boswell and Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley at the two guard spots.

While starting 32 of 33 games last season at UNC, Love led the Tar Heels in scoring with an average of 16.7 points. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 37.5% overall from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range.

Love shot 45.5% from two-point range and drew 3.9 fouls per 40 minutes played while hitting free throws at a 75.6% rate.

In 2021-22, Love averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists as No. 8-seeded UNC may a surprising run to the national championship game, where it lost to Kansas. Love had 13 points in the game but shot just 5 of 24.

Love’s Instagram bio indicates he has been working with the Priority Sports agency.