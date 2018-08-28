After arriving at North Phoenix Baptist Church, a service will take place at 10 a.m.
Sen. McCain's family and friends, in addition to local officials and leaders across the state, will be in attendance.
There are also 1,000 seats open to the public, though all of the seats appear to be full at the moment, as tickets are no longer being released on McCain's website.
The ceremony will include tributes and readings from former Vice President Joe Biden, Wide Receiver for the Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald, former state Attorney General Grant Woods, President of the Raza Development Fund Inc. Tommy Espinoza, and McCain's family.
Many other friends of McCain will act as pallbearers and ushers.
Among the rules: only clutch bags sized 4½ to 6½ inches are allowed inside, the bags must be clear, and items necessary for medical conditions are allowed. No food and drinks are allowed, but water will be provided.
Bags will be searched, and both a photo ID and your ticket are necessary to enter the parking lot and the church.
Guests will not be allowed re-entry.
When the ceremony comes to a close, the motorcade will leave the church and head to the Sky Harbor airport.