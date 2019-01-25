UCLA center Moses Brown dunks against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.

The fact that UCLA fired its coach in midseason and is carrying a 10-9 record into Saturday’s game are only two indications that things are a little rough in Westwood these days.

Here’s another: Just 7,555 fans showed up on Thursday to watch the Bruins lose at ASU, three days after 10,270 showed up to watch UCLA beat the Sun Devils … in gymnastics.

“It’s a gymnastics school, now,” said the first sentence in the L.A. Times’ basketball game story.

Meanwhile, a Times column stated that “the Bruins were a mess when they fired Steve Alford on New Year’s Eve, and they remain a mess now.”

Then again, like with everybody in the beaten-down Pac-12, there’s always hope.

“We think we’re capable of beating anybody in the league and if we don’t play well, anybody can beat us,” interim head coach Murry Bartow said.