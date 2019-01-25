The fact that UCLA fired its coach in midseason and is carrying a 10-9 record into Saturday’s game are only two indications that things are a little rough in Westwood these days.
Here’s another: Just 7,555 fans showed up on Thursday to watch the Bruins lose at ASU, three days after 10,270 showed up to watch UCLA beat the Sun Devils … in gymnastics.
“It’s a gymnastics school, now,” said the first sentence in the L.A. Times’ basketball game story.
Meanwhile, a Times column stated that “the Bruins were a mess when they fired Steve Alford on New Year’s Eve, and they remain a mess now.”
Then again, like with everybody in the beaten-down Pac-12, there’s always hope.
“We think we’re capable of beating anybody in the league and if we don’t play well, anybody can beat us,” interim head coach Murry Bartow said.