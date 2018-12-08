Long-time junior college national power Arizona Western College eliminated its football program last week, leaving Thatcher-based Eastern Arizona College as the only JC football team in this state.
A year ago the Western States Football League had seven Arizona schools. Now, there’s one — maybe.
EAC last week held a community forum to discuss the future of its football program, which has a centurylong tradition in Thatcher. The numbers aren’t good: EAC spends $978,000 on its football program and realizes about $475,000 in revenue.
Pima College’s outgoing athletic director, Edgar Soto — promoted to vice president at PCC’s Desert Vista campus — was familiar with such numbers long before EAC made them public. Soto was president of the WSFL a year ago and witnessed the entire organization come tumbling down.
“I told the Maricopa County people that if they cut football at their four schools, the domino effect would get the rest of us,” Soto said last week.
EAC bravely announced a schedule for 2019, which includes games with two Texas JCs and others in Utah and New Mexico, and games against “prep schools” in Colorado, Phoenix and Nevada. It’s not good.
It plans to spend about $100,000 on travel, but sometimes that’s misleading in JC sports.
Soto budgeted about $200,000 for travel at Pima College but because the Aztecs have grown to be one of the nation’s leading junior college athletic programs, that number multiplied when teams reach the NJCAA finals, as Pima teams have done 11 times dating to 2011.
That $200,000 very quickly became $350,000 when PCC’s men’s soccer and men’s basketball teams reached the NJCAA finals in each of the last two years.
Somehow, Soto and PCC executive assistant AD Jerry Stitt were able to balance the books and prepare a sound foundation for the school’s new AD, Jim Monaco.
“The perception might be that Jim is walking into a situation that is a mess,” said Soto. “But that’s not the case. We don’t need someone to ‘save the day.’ We’ve built layers of success.”
Over the last two years, Soto and Stitt have worked to create a modern financial model for PCC’s head coaches. In the school’s first 40 years, Pima coaches were part-time employees, with none paid more than about $12,000 per year, if that.
But in the last few years, PCC has made women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus and men’s soccer coach Dave Cosgrove full-time employees. In the new fiscal year, men’s basketball coach Brian Peabody and women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz will be paid full-time salaries, probably in the neighborhood of $55,000 annually. The master plan is to add PCC baseball and softball coaches to the FTE list by 2020 or thereabouts.
Soto also acted to make sure golf and tennis were not eliminated, as had been mentioned as a possibility when PCC’s football program was dropped in June.
Eliminating Pima football was a negative headline that didn’t go down easily. But in retrospect, it’s no wonder junior college football in America has diminished so broadly. Do you realize there are only seven JC football teams in Texas? And now one in Arizona, one in Utah, one in Colorado and one in New Mexico?
How do you properly house and feed 100 football players? Some PCC football players were sleeping six to an apartment.
That’s because the support system of football is too expensive for most junior college budgets. There aren’t enough financial resources for support staff and risk-management issues, or for the behavioral, academic, financial and medical/training components that come with a 100-member football team.
As Soto leaves after a successful 10-year run as AD, Pima will go forward with about 250 student-athletes, 15 sports, a manageable budget and a record for its greatest on-field success in school history.