One of the candidates to be Tate’s backup just so happens to be the son of the coach whom Arizona fired in January.
Despite the removal of his father, Rich Rodriguez, Rhett Rodriguez decided to remain on the UA football team. It seems like a potentially awkward situation. It isn’t, according to Sumlin.
“I sat down and talked to Rhett probably the second week I was here,” Sumlin said. “He wants to play football. He wanted to stay. It hasn’t been an issue at all. He’s just trying to compete and win a spot.
“Rita (Rich’s wife and Rhett’s mom) has been to practice. It’s no different. He’s a player on the team, and he approaches it that way.
“So it’s not weird.”
Rodriguez is one of four possibilities to win the No. 2 job behind Tate. The others are redshirt freshman K’Hari Lane and incoming freshmen Kevin Doyle and Jamarye Joiner.