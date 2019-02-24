College basketball is fully unpredictable; coaching it isn’t for everybody. It’s a fluid, unstable business, as Arizona assistant coaches Book Richardson and Mark Phelps have recently discovered.
For example, Stanford’s Jeff Wulbrun is one of the few Pac-12 assistant coaches who appears actively involved in what is spoken and planned during timeout huddles, sort of like Utah’s Tommy Conner, who is the Utes’ X’s and O’s whisperer.
Most of the rest of the league’s assistant coaches stand back and nod, but on Sunday night at McKale Center, Wulbrun always seemed to be in the ear of head coach Jerod Haase.
Wulbrun, 58, has earned the trust of his head coach, and not just because he successfully recruited Haase out of South Lake Tahoe High School 27 years ago. Wulbrun was part of the Cal coaching staff that signed mega-prospect Jason Kidd — as well as Haase — in the Class of 1993.
It should’ve been a life-changing, ladder-climbing event for the Cal coaching staff — but on Feb. 7, 1993, in Tucson, it all came crashing down.
No. 8 Arizona beat the Kidd-led Bears 93-81 that night and it so unsettled Bears head coach Lou Campanelli that he pitched a fit in the post-game dressing room. Unfortunately for Campanelli, Cal athletic director Bob Bockrath was in the locker room and heard and saw a lot of things he wouldn’t tolerate.
Bockrath, the long-time Arizona associate AD, fired Campanelli that weekend. Haase ultimately transferred to Kansas and Wulbrun was not retained on new coach Todd Bozeman’s coaching staff and would up working in real estate and coaching a high school team in Indiana.
Five years ago, reunited with Haase, then the head coach at UAB, and Sunday night found himself back at McKale Center. What did we learn? Despite Wulbrun’s sideline wisdom, the Cardinal could sure use Jason Kidd.