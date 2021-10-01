Notice of subscription price increase

...
For Star subscribers: The Senate and contractor Cyber Ninjas have failed to comply with judge's orders that they produce public records about the election audit, court is told.
For Star subscribers: The ongoing water crisis in the Willcox Basin worsens every year, and no person or agency has figured out a solution. Lives are being upended.
For Star subscribers: Arizona's urban hospitals are too full — mostly with non-vaccinated COVID patients — to accept transfers of critically ill patients from rural facilities. The crisis nearly cost a Bisbee woman her life. She says of the doctor who found a way to save her: "That guy is my hero."
Proposal is city effort to increase affordable housing, help families keep loved ones close to home.
For Star subscribers: As students flock to high-priced housing near campus, outlying complexes that served them are switching up their clientele.
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.
The rare succulent is limited in numbers and faces threats including drought, wildfires, plant collectors and a proposed copper mine.
Troopers were called to the westbound off-ramp about 8 a.m. and traffic was still moving slow in the area hours after the crash.
"It is more than we receive on vaccines, masks, border issues, refugees,'' says spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey. "This tops the level of constituent interest those issues have.''
The new law — and numerous other ones also ruled to be unconstitutional — must not take effect Wednesday, Sept. 29, as scheduled, the judge said.
